Pak vs SL: Pacer Zaman Khan excited to make ODI debut in Asia Cup

Pakistan's right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan said that he was excited to make his debut in the one-day international (ODI) Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka today.



Zaman has been included in the Asia Cup squad as Naseem Shah's replacement — who has been ruled out due to an injury in his right shoulder during a match against India.

Moreover, star pacer Haris Rauf was also injured in the match against the arch-rivals and did not bowl during the reserve day when the play resumed.

In response to the injuries, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PSC) called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups as a precautionary measure.

Zaman, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) for champions Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking about his inclusion in the team, Zaman said that he was feeling very good about the decision as he never thought he would be participating in such a mega event like the Asia Cup.

"I never thought that I would be included in the squad. It is an honour for me to play for Pakistan in Asia Cup," he said.



The right-hand pacer said that he has made a debut in T20 cricket, adding that he is very happy to meet the other players after a long time.

"Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have played a lot of matches and I asked them how to bowl on the pitches in Sri Lanka," said the fast bowler.

Zaman further said that he inquired about the playing conditions in Sri Lanka, hoping that the Green Shirts would play well.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 clash today (Thursday) in Colombo. The side that emerges victorious today will qualify for the final against India scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Pakistan made five changes to their team that lost to India with Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman coming in.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan