Tom Sandoval calls Raquel Leviss ‘thirsty’, ‘immature’ after she blocks him on Instagram

After wishing his "friend" and ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss a happy birthday on Instagram, Tom Sandoval called her "thirsty" for blocking him.

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature personally, but she is who she is,” the Vanderpump Rules star shadily told Extra at the premiere of Special Forces: The Toughest Test.

Still wishing the “best for her,” Sandoval hopes “she’s doing good” and hopes “she finds her happiness.”

Leviss' most recent Instagram Reel, which showed her spending the day at a flower farm, had received a comment from Sandoval, 41. “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

In response, the ex-Bravolebrity posted a screenshot of his block account along with a GIF that said, "OK bye!"



Tom Sandoval's response after being blocked

Since actually filming Special Forces, when co-star Nick Viall disclosed that the cover band crooner brought images of Leviss to the set, Sandoval's opinion about his ex-girlfriend has undergone a significant transformation.

“During this whole scandal, we didn’t have a lot of people. We had each other. She was very much a source of strength,” he explained his mindset at the time of filming to Extra. “I felt like we both were for each other.”