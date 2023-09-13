Drew Barrymore drops as a host from National Book Awards: Here’s why

Drew Barrymore has recently been dropped from hosting the 2023 National Book Awards following her decision to resume her daytime talk show amid ongoing Hollywood strike.



The National Book Foundation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Barrymore’s invitation to host the ceremony was “rescinded”

In a statement posted on X/Twitter, the foundation said, “The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture.”

“In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards.”

The statement read, “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

To note, the event is scheduled for November 15 in New York while Barrymore was selected to host the ceremony in July.

However, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed that she’s going to resume filming The Drew Barrymore Show on Sunday on Instagram.

Barrymore wrote, “Our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” adding, “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible.”

In the end, she added, “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”



Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America, East wrote on X that any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show would be “in violation of WGA strike rules”.