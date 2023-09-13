Demi Lovato Dons 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet in All-Black leather look

Demi Lovato fashioned herself to look like a big dark shady with her all-black leather ensemble at the 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet.



The floor-length leather jacket with pointed, enormous shoulders was the star of the singer's ensemble, which she wore under a mesh and leather minidress.

The exaggerated silhouette of the coat is somewhat evocative of the appearance of the cover art for her upcoming album, Revamped.

The 14-time VMA nominee complemented the edgy costume with massive rings, silver diamond drop earrings, and a nude glossy lip in addition to wearing their hair down in a sleek way with only one strand pulled forward.

Lovato will perform later in the show; this will be her first appearance at the VMAs in six years.

This year, the singer from La La Land is also nominated for two Moon Person Awards.

The Confident rocker, who garnered a nomination for their song Swine, will compete against Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Pink, and Taylor Swift in the best pop category.

The song Swine, which the Holy Fvck musician published on the anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling ending the right to an abortion, is also up for the video for good award.

Profits from the pro-choice anthem are sent to the Demi Lovato Foundation's Reproductive Justice Fund.

Lovato won their only VMA for Skyscraper in the category, which was first known as best video with a message, in 2014.

The singer of Heart Attack has stiff competition this year: The songs include If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) by Alicia Keys, El Apagón - Aqu Vive Gente by Bad Bunny, Breakfast by Dove Cameron, Crushed by Imagine Dragons, and La Reina by Maluma.