Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21, reveals Shehbaz

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif pictured during a meeting at the Avenfield flats in London, on May 11, 2022. — X/@pmln_org

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to the country on October 21, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, as the general elections draw closer.



Shehbaz revealed the date for his brother and PML-N top leader's return to Pakistan to lead the party's election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls.

"Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz told Geo News.

The statement came after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership, headed by Nawaz, in London.



Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

More to follow...