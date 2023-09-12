India vs SL: Sri Lanka’s spinners restrict India to 213 runs

India´s captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 12, 2023. — AFP

The Indian side on Tuesday was restricted to a modest 213 runs after Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage dismantled the Blue Shirts' top order and limited the Men in Blue to a modest 213 runs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hoping to replicate his side's impressive performance against Pakistan a day before, had decided to bat first after winning the toss.

The Indian openers created an 80-run stand until Sri Lanka's 20-year-old spinner bamboozled the Men in Blue by managing to take quick wickets.

The spinner managed to bag five wickets including that of key players namely Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma with his 53 runs inning, came out as the highest scorer in the match. Three of the Indian batsmen didn't even manage to get to the double figures.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, Wellage bagged a "five–for" while conceding only 40 runs. Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana took four and one wicket, respectively.

The Indian side was bowled out in 49.1 overs, giving Sri Lanka a target of 214 runs in 50 overs.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wc), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.