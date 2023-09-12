Invictus Games: Prince Harry adorably kisses wheelchair rugby player's head

File Footage

Prince Harry was not afraid to show his true sentiments when the Duke of Sussex planted a loving kiss on Team USA's Davey Martinez while distributing gold medals after defeating Team UK in the wheelchair rugby final of the Invictus Games.



The sweet moment unfolded in a packed Merkur-Spiel arena in Düsseldorf, Germany as audiences cheered for the royal.

As the Duke of Sussex distributed the gold medals, the royal could not help but sneak in a cheeky peck on Martinez's forehead when presenting him with his medal.

The Spare author was notably enjoying the moment as he laughed and joked with the team.

The rugby final is said to be Prince Harry's favourite game to watch.

The Duke was said to be a huge supporter for his homeland as he would be seen chatting with Team UK and taking pictures with them.

However, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly had a soft corner for Team US, considering he resides in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle.

"He is an equal opportunist," the aide said.