Nina Dobrevd shares adorable video montage for boyfriend Shaun White in birthday tribute

Nina Dobrev took to social media on Monday to wish boyfriend-of-three-years Shaun White a belated happy birthday.

Though White’s actual birthday is on 3rd September, the festivities took place over the weekend.

The Vampire Diaries star shared a video montage of the boisterous celebrations to her Instagram account, along with a few stories featuring the birthday boy, their friends, and their dog, Maverick.

Set to the Robin Schulz song Sugar, the wholesome montage showed the festivities throughout the day, including countless party games, a hyper-realistic Panda Express cake, dancing, and a sunset boat ride.

The post was accompanied by a short and sweet caption.

“Happy (belated) birthday sugar… how you get so fly???” she began, referencing lyrics from Sugar by Robin Schulz “Here’s to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get…”

White, 37, mirrored the sentiments on his own Instagram account, uploading a video of Dobrev on the same day to his stories. The Originals actress was sporting a silver prop wig and dancing to the song Pour Some Sugar on Me.

The comments section was brimming with love for the couple.

Dobrev’s The Out-Laws costar Adam Devine was among the first to approve of the celebrations, writing, “This looks like my dream BDAY!”

Earlier this year, in January, the former professional snowboarder had wished Dobrev for her birthday as well.

“What planet are you from and will you take me with you?! Thanks for making my life incredible! Happy birthday my love!” the five-time Olympian gushed.

The pair, who made their relationship public in April 2020, is still going strong three years later, with a potential engagement in the cards, according to an exclusive by Page Six.