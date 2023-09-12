Pete Davidson’s mother recalls ‘happiest days’ in 9/11 tribute to late husband

Pete Davidson’s mother Amy Davidson misses her husband, a firefighter, 10 years after he lost his life in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.



Amy paid tribute to the deceased with a throwback carousel on his Instagram on Monday, September 11.

“Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it,” Amy captioned the post. “Never forget and always be grateful.”

The first picture showed her and Scott hugging. Pictures of Pete and his sister Casey Davidson with their late father appeared in later pictures. Amy added a picture of a pair of black work boots and positioned Scott's photo over it.

One day after Pete performed in Atlantic City as part of the Jon, John & Pete tour with Jon Stewart and John Mulaney, Amy posted the tribute on Instagram.



On the Sunday, September 10 episode, Pete made fun of his recent stay in rehab by remarking that he had that "post-rehab glow."

He joined a rehab facility in June, according to numerous publications, after battling PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Although Pete, 29, the former Saturday Night Live performer, did not mention his deceased father on stage this past weekend, he has openly discussed his father's passing in the past. Pete most recently shared the moment he learned of his father's passing.

The comedian recalled how he was told his father would pick him up from school, but was instead picked up by his mother.

“She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days,” Pete recalled of his mother on a podcast in March.

“She kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work,’ ‘He’s coming home,’ whatever. I had no idea.”

Pete's mother "grounded" him at the time and forbade him from watching TV. Pete soon learned about the World Trade Center incident, as was only natural.