Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf ruled out of India clash in major setback for Pakistan

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with his teammate after taking the wicket of India´s Shreyas Iyer (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's key bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of today's (Monday) hi-octane clash against India due to some injury, in a major blow to the national side.



“Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement ahead of the start of the much-anticipated match against archrivals which was stopped on Sunday due to rain.

Rauf was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI after he felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday, the PCB said.

The test revealed no tear, it added.

The pacer will remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel.

Morne Morkel, Pakistan bowling coach, said Haris underwent a scan last night after he started feeling his oblique muscle, according to ESPNcricinfo.

With the World Cup around the corner, Haris would be put on ice today, the coach added.

"We were a bit soft in the first 15-16 overs; we leaked soft boundaries. For us, it's another opportunity to start well," the coach was quoted as saying.