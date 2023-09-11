Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resumed their innings in the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash as the players took the field after hours of delay due to a wet outfield but thankfully no overs were lost.

It had been raining intermittently since early morning and the sky was overcast with dark clouds, while strong winds continued to blow in Colombo.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.



Put into bat, India had reached 147-2 in 24.1 overs when heavy rain suspended play. The umpires waited for nearly four hours before deciding to postpone the remaining game to today.

According to the playing conditions, the game will continue from this point with no overs lost.

Pakistan fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash.

Meanwhile, India made two changes, one being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and was replaced by KL Rahul.

Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash — the only game to get the advantage other than the final — after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

The teams will share the points if there is a washout.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf