Calvin Harris ties knot with Vick Hope in a Glastonbury-themed wedding

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope got engaged last summer

Calvin Harris is officially a married man.

The 39-year-old singer reportedly tied the knot with Vick Hope at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland surrounded by close family and friends.

AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay, and Scott Mills were among the guest stars attending the lavish ceremony, which was followed by a Glastonbury-themed after-party.

In their wedding vows obtained by The Sun, Harris and Hope gushed about each other. "'I promise to be your teammate, best friend, and companion for life," affirmed Calvin.

Meanwhile, the radio host effused about finding the “pure, unadulterated euphoria” she was seeking, in the singer.

The couple reportedly got engaged last year Vick was photographed with a diamond ring on her finger at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time: "Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved quickly but they’re smitten with each other.

"They could not be happier and are already planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Ibiza, where they grew close during Vick’s secret visits to the White Isle.

"After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go public at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, They want everyone to now know their happy news,” the insider spilled.