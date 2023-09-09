Neve Campbell explains how dance training helped her survive in Hollywood

Scream alum Neve Campbell has recently explained how her dance training keeps her sane in Hollywood.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival, Neve, who is an executive producer of her new documentary Swan Song, talked about her early dance days ahead of the festival from Los Angeles.

“I have very few pictures of myself at the National Ballet School, but JJ [Feild], my partner, said, ‘Oh, there's that one photo of you, and you look so determined,’” recalled the 49-year-old at the premier of documentary at the festival.

For the unversed, Neve received her dance training Canada's prestigious National Ballet School from age 9 to 14 before joining entertainment industry.

“All of the discipline that I have, I take from dance,” remarked the actress.

Neve noted, “The capacity to be able to listen and take direction, with humility, and an understanding that you're never going to be perfect, and that it takes work and drive to be good, and that no matter how hard you work, you'll never completely get there — that is the journey.”

“That's what I learned, and I've taken that into the acting world. I think it certainly has fed me and it's helped me stay sane in a very challenging world,” added the actress.