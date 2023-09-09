Nanny alum Fran Drescher reappoints as president of SAG-AFTRA amid ongoing Hollywood strike

Fran Drescher has recently been reappointed as president of SAG-AFTRA amid ongoing unions’ strike.



On Friday, the Nanny star received 81 per cent of the votes after the elections results were announced.

After her win, Fran thanked everyone in a statement shared by Daily Mail, saying, “I am honoured to serve my union as president for another term.”

“These are dynamic times, and as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted,” stated the 65-year-old actress.

Since 1980s, Fran has been active in speaking out for the rights of employees working in the entertainment industry.

Fran rose to fame with her 90s’ sitcom The Nanny, and she used to earn $1.5 million per episode during the final season of the show, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in TV at the time.

Meanwhile, Fran has coped with horrific experiences in her earlier life, from being raped at gunpoint to battling womb cancer.

In 2020, the actress explained how her photographic memory had assisted police identify her rapist and sent him to jail for life.