Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's new viral photos break the internet

Kanye West and his new 'wife Bianca Censori, who seem to be on an attention grabbing mission, have sparked confusion with their new stunt in Ital.

The Australian-born beauty's new photos, in which she is seen walking on the streets of Italy in unique ensembles, have gone viral on social media.



Bianca has been photographed in a skin colour outfit which makes her look 'undressed'. She was spotted holding a pillow over her chest during the latest outing after being punished in the country for their previous indecent exposure.

Kanye and Bianca have once again set the internet ablaze with their latest appearance amid backlash for their boat stunt in Venice.

The Gold Digger rapper and his new muse Bianca were caught on camera while strolling on the road. The pictures that circulated online, the architect can be seen seen walking in sheer beige stockings and a matching spaghetti strap bodysuit.

She was also carrying a purple cushion to seemingly cover the top half of her body. While the American rapper opted for an all black look, which included a short-sleeved shirt, pants, slippers, and hooded scarf, which covered the majority of his face.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, people expressed their anger over Bianca’s look, with some questioning the pillow accessory, one asking: "Is [Ye] going to use her as a couch?"

Another made hilarious comment, saying: "I’m begging someone to step in and help this woman."

"I hate all her looks and they’re always nylon, like quit playing with the pantyhose," one reacted.

One commented: "I feel like Kanye is making her dress like this."



Few others expressed their confusion, questioning: "Why is he making her dress like this?"



One wrote: "Remember Kim and then all his GFs after her started dressing similar to this [during his] whole dating them. Then they break up and they’re back to normal human clothes!"