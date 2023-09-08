UK records hottest day of year as heatwaves continue to bite Brits in September

A child runs through a water fountain at Cinecitta World park amidst scorching temperature. —AFP

Britain is witnessing a record-breaking stretch of scorching September weather, with temperatures likely to rise beyond 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) for the fifth straight day on Friday, making it the hottest day of the year.



This week has already broken the record for the number of consecutive September days with the temperature topping 30C, according to Britain´s Meteorological Office.

The previous record was three consecutive days, seen four times before, most recently in 2016.

"Many areas will remain very warm or hot until at least Saturday, with the heat becoming more confined to southeastern areas on Sunday and Monday," the Met Office said.

Temperatures could reach 32C in southeastern England on Saturday before easing off on Sunday and Monday, the Met Office added.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey, in southern England.

The temperature surpassed the 32.2C recorded on two days in June, AFP reported.

The hottest ever September day in Britain was recorded back in 1906 when the mercury hit 35.6C in South Yorkshire, northern England.

Enjoying the late summer heatwave, Britons have crowded the beaches in the south of the country, including in the popular seaside town of Brighton.

"I´ve been in Brighton many times, but this is the first time I see the beach so crowded," Anastasia Nosko, 22, told AFP in the coastal town this week.

An amber health alert is in place until Sunday evening for most of England, with authorities warning of increased risks to the more vulnerable.

The Met Office has said that "as our climate changes due to human influences, hot spells like this are becoming more frequent and severe".