Travis Barker calls Alabama Barker his ‘everything’ in endearing nod

Travis Barker is strengthening his relation with daughter Alabama Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer shares a heartwarming nod for daughter via his story posted Wednesday. The sweet exchange comes after Travis' pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian's recent medical emergency.

“You are my everything,” Travis told Alabama, as per a screengrab captured by E! News (the Instagram Story has since expired).

Alabama, 17, responded back on the same picture by reposting the image, “Your [sic] truly the best dad."

Barker, 47, with his ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler, is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Barker, in addition to Alabama. He is also step dad to Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick, whom Kourtney Kardashian, 44, shares with her ex Scott Disick.

The band Blink-182 said last week that they had to cancel their gigs in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin so that the drummer could go back to California for “an urgent family matter.”

He shared pictures of the “prayer room” he visited at the airport and two interior shots on Instagram before boarding his flight, one of which included a blue banner that read, “Together We Pray.”

After a brief visit to the hospital, it was later discovered that the POOSH founder, with whom the is presently expecting a baby boy, was back at home.

Kardashian revealed on Wednesday that she needed “urgent fetal surgery” to preserve the lives of her unborn child.

Alongside a photo of her and Travis’ hands entwined, she noted, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”