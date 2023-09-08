Jerry Seinfeld strongly defends Jimmy Fallon amid toxic workplace allegations

Jerry Seinfeld has denounced some of the toxic workplace environment allegations made against Jimmy Fallon, dubbing it an "idiotic twisting of events.”

The comedy legend, 69, rushed to The Tonight Show host’s defence following an expose by the Rolling Stones, wherein staffers cited Seinfeld as a witness to Fallon publicly berating an employee, amongst other incidents.

The Seinfeld star set the record straight with the magazine on Thursday, merely a few hours after the expose was published. He recounted the incident as nothing more than friendly banter between himself and Fallon.

“This is so stupid,” he remarked, emphasising the incident as nothing more than friendly banter. “It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh.” The Emmy-award winning actor then labeled the exchange as an “idiotic twisting of events.”

The bombshell expose, however, painted a different picture. Amongst other accusations, once specific accusation by an anonymous staffer narrated that the late night show host, 48, “scolded” a crew member for faltering the cue cards during a segment with Seinfeld.

The anonymous tipper then recounted the awkward moment when Seinfeld forced Fallon to apologise, “It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, ‘You should apologise to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke.”

The incident left an indelible mark on those who were present, with some calling it the “strangest moments ever.”

Following suit, NBC also defended the late night show, albeit without directly addressing Fallon’s involvement.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” a network spokesperson commented.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate.”