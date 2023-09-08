Parvez Elahi sent on 14-day judicial remand in Judicial Complex attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Friday was sent to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Judicial Complex attack case.



An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain in Islamabad rejected the prosecution's request seeking 10 physical remand of the PTI leader.

More to follow..