Jack Whitehall, Roxy Horner share first glimpse of newborn baby

Jack Whitehall is in 'awe' of his girlfriend Roxy Horner for being 'amazing' throughout her pregnancy journey

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have shared the very first snaps of their little bundle of joy, a newborn baby girl on the internet.

The comedian took to Instagram and posted a selfie of himself and his girlfriend smiling as they both cradled their baby girl in their arms.

The 35-year-old actor sang praises of his girlfriend Roxy for being 'amazing' throughout the pregnancy journey.

"In awe of my partner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever," Jack wrote.

The Bad Education actor explained how "excited" he was to have started a family of his own.

"So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid," he joked.

While hinting about the name of his newborn, Jack shared, "Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it."

On the other hand, the 32-year-old model who struggled with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) during her final trimester dropped an adorable picture with her baby girl and wrote, "The love of my life."





The couple announced they were expecting a child in May, sharing a black and white snap of the scan pictures.





