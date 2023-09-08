Pamela Anderson shares what’s ‘empowering’ and feels ‘good’

Pamela Anderson is capable of purchasing jewels for herself and that’s what makes her feel most alive and “empowered.”

At the debut of the three new lab-grown diamond lines, Pandora Nova, Pandora Era, and Pandora Talisman, the actress and model, 56, was interviewed by People magazine about how significant she believes the jewelry may be.

“I think diamonds are really great gifts, but I think that if you can give them to yourself? That's empowering,” she says.

Anderson quotes herself as an example of her advice.

“I just bought some jewelry for myself. And it feels good. And there's no strings attached!” she says with a laugh. “So you're like, I can just wear this.”

Anderson, a mother of kids Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 27, who both participated in the campaign and attended the event, continued by claiming that she is sentimental and that it is important to recognize the freedom that comes with shopping for yourself.

“I'm such a romantic,” she explains. “I attach memories to every single thing I have.”

“It just feels free,” Anderson calls it a muse when there are no strings attached to a piece of jewelry.



The fashion diva opened the Boss fashion show in past March in Miami, where her air of confidence didn't come from diamonds but rather from those surrounding her.

“That was a pretty scary catwalk because that was soaking wet glass and there was wind, and the water was coming off, but I really kind of felt like I was leading these young beautiful people through the storm, like 'Follow me, guys!'” she recalls.

“So there's no way that I could fall or trip or anything. I felt like it was fun.”