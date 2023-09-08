Jonathan Majors smiles during West Hollywood stroll amid delay in assault trial

Jonathan Majors' assault trial date pushed to September 15 despite defense's readiness.

Jonathan Majors was seen enjoying a cheerful stroll in Los Angeles just one day after being granted a new court date for his harassment and assault trial in New York City.

The Lompoc, California native was spotted casually walking along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, exuding a positive demeanor as he flashed a peace sign to photographers.

Although he was not accompanied by his girlfriend Meagan Good, with whom he has been in a relationship since May 2022, Majors appeared relaxed.

During his outing, he wore a teal t-shirt underneath a red and grey flannel shirt while carrying a canned beverage.

To complete his look, he sported a black baseball cap from the renowned Paris theater Crazy Horse, along with black sunglasses.

A blue tote bag was slung across his torso, matching his black sweatpants and complementing his white Reebok Pumps sneakers.

Notably, the Creed III star is currently facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault, stemming from an arrest in New York on March 25.

Jonathan Majors found himself in legal trouble when he was taken into custody following a 911 call, which led to the discovery of a 30-year-old woman who reported being assaulted by the actor.



