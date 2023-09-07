Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce drama takes a new turn

A new development!

According to a recent report, Joe Jonas wasn't particularly supportive of his now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner, during her postpartum struggles after giving birth to their second child last year.

Insiders disclosed to TMZ that the Jonas Brothers member allegedly exerted pressure on the Game of Thrones star to attend various industry events and encouraged her to leave the house more, even though she wasn't keen on being photographed.

Despite her preference for staying home with their two daughters, Turner made efforts to accompany her husband to numerous events. However, TMZ's sources indicated that Turner had been clear about her discomfort and lack of desire to attend these gatherings.

During a separate occasion that Turner chose not to attend, Joe Jonas purportedly voiced his opinion that his wife needed to socialize more. This raised concerns among those around him, leading to suspicions that their marriage was going through a challenging phase.

Amidst all, Joe Jonas made his first public appearance with his daughters after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The father-of-two took his daughters to breakfast at the Sweet Butter Kitchen restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from the Do Revenge actress, 27, on Tuesday after four years of marriage, stating in court documents that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

In a joint statement, the musician and the actress called their split a “united decision.”