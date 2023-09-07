Rwanda suspected serial killer arrested after women's bodies dug up from his kitchen

Rwandan police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old suspected serial killer who is alleged to have murdered more than 10 people and buried them in the kitchen, BBC reported.

Police were called after the suspect had defaulted on rent payments for months and they later discovered the alleged crime after arriving at the man's residence in Kicukiro, a suburb of the capital, Kigali from where he was being evicted.

A police officer told the local media that both men and women among the victims appeared to have been sex workers.

In addition, a police official who wished to remain anonymous told Rwanda's independent newspaper The New Times that the guy had resisted when police tried to evict him on Monday.

"He apologised and cried excessively, which raised our suspicions. It is at the police station where he confessed to having killed some people, prompting Rib [Rwanda Investigation Bureau] to investigate," the official said.

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesman Thierry Murangira, several bodies have been recovered but the exact number will be determined after forensic investigations.

"He operated by luring his victims, mostly prostitutes, to his home where he would rob them of their phones and belongings and then strangled them to death and buried them in a hole dug in the kitchen of his rented house," Murangira said.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged, though. According to reports, the man was detained in July for allegedly robbing, raping, and threatening some women but was later released due to a lack of proof.

Following the news on Wednesday, Rwandans have posted on social media to express their disbelief.