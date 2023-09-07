Miley Cyrus shares funny anecdote about grandma baked edibles with Snopp Dogg: Watch

Miley Cyrus has recently revealed how she made her grandmother baked edibles with Snoop Dogg for a 2015 VMAs skit.



In a clip from a new TikTok series inspired by her latest single, Used to Be Young, Cyrus share a hilarious anecdote about a skit that was aired during the 2015 VMAs.

“This is when I was hosting the VMAs, and this was one of the scenes I had written because I knew I really wanted a couple of things in the show,” said the 30-year-old in a clip.

Cyrus mentioned that the idea started with a simple wish list.

“I knew I really wanted a couple things in the show. I wanted the Flaming Lips, I wanted drag queens, I wanted my grandma in the show.”

Therefore, the musician remarked, “Snoop Dogg was the perfect kinda like connection.”

In the sketch, Cyrus got high on the weed brownies that her grandma made with Dogg.

“It's my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn’t know is that they were actual edibles,” disclosed the singer-songwriter.

She added, “RIP, she'll never know.”

In the same TikTok clip, Cyrus’ mom, Tish, then chimed in and elaborated on what it was like to drive Cyrus’ grandmother to the set that day.

Sharing her reaction, Tish stated, “Oh, except on the ride there, because I'm bringing Mom to the set and they give her apron. ‘Why does this say — my name’s not Mary Jane!’ I was like, ‘I don't know, Mom’.”