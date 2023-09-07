Charli D'Amelio sends Kourtney Kardashian 'happy and healthy vibes' after surgery

Charli D'Amelio adores her boyfriend Landon Barker's stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.



The TikTok sensation, 19, chatted briefly with People magazine at the D'Amelio Footwear pop-up at The Grove on Wednesday about Kardashian's pregnancy (her first with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker) and her recent hospitalisation.

“I think everyone's very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around,” Charli said. “I'm so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy.”

Kardashian, 44, opened up about her hospitalisation in an Instagram post a few hours after Charli's interview and disclosed that she had undergone foetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis, 47, also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.”

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” he concluded.



