Ariana Grande ‘likes’ boyfriend Ethan Slater’s first post after relationship news

Ariana Grande showed love and support in Ethan Slater’s first post after his divorce from Lilly Jay and the revelation of romance with the Save Your Tears singer.



The 31-year-old star recently posted a three-slide carousel, and the Grammy winner "liked" it.

The post includes a close-up image of Slater flashing a half smile, an artistic photograph of a dog gazing out of a high-rise window, and a silent video of him practising a routine with Broadway actor Lorenzo Pisoni at a dance studio.

“Spamalot (not pictured),” the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical actor captioned the carousel.

This marks Slater's first post after his and Ariana Grande’s marriage ended with their respective partners.

In July, word spread that Grande and her spouse of two years, Dalton Gomez, were divorcing. Days later, her relationship with Slater came to light.

The theatrical whiz was still wed to Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, and they had a 1-year-old son at the time.

But the star filed for divorce less than a week after his scandalous romance with Grande made the news.



