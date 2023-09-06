Imran Khan's lawyer urges IHC to move his client to Adiala jail

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. — AFP/File

Lawyer of former prime minister Imran Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, on Wednesday, urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to move the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to Adiala jail as the jail conditions in Attock were not satisfactory.

During the hearing over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's petition seeking transfer from Attock jail, the lawyer accentuated the lack of basic facilities and dire conditions of the Attock jail where the forme primer is being kept.

Marwat told the court that there was a pest infestation where Khan was being kept. There's also no roof in the cell, the lawyer added.

The counsel also apprised the court that the Attock jail lacks a B-class facility altogether.

Contending officials' narrative that Khan is being kept in Attock jail due to security concerns, Marwat said, "Everyone knows Adiala [jail] is more secure than Attock jail."

"It's our right to have a B-class facility available for him [Khan] and have him transferred to Adiala," the lawyer said while urging the court to move the former prime minister to the Rawalpindi facility.

The former prime minister was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the Toshakhana case last month.

Despite IHC's decision to suspend the PTI Chairman's sentence on September 2, the former premier is still behind bars as he was rearrested on August 19 in the "Cipher case".

PTI has repeatedly sought "A-Class" facilities for its chairman and has moved the IHC over the issue.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," the petition read.