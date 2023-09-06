‘Blue Beetle’: George Lopez wasn't the first choice to play Uncle Rudy

George Lopez wasn't the first choice to play Uncle Rudy in Blue Beetle, claimed Phil Boutte.
In a Screen Rant exclusive interview regarding Blue Beetle, Phil Boutte, the concept artist disclosed that the character portraying Jaime Reyes' mentor, a conspiracy theorist (played by Xolo Maridueña), initially had a vastly distinct appearance.
"One of the things that was a surprise for us was George Lopez. Lopez, they had him in mind, but it wasn't initially him," he said.
Phil added that "it was going to be somebody that was skinnier and wiry like an old Mexican rockstar."
Boutte further said that the selection of Lopez for the role came as a surprise. He discussed the team's original concept for the character and acknowledged that Lopez ultimately fit the role well.
His creative collaborator, Mike Uwandi, chimed in to commend Lopez's performance in the role.
The artist added that despite their doubts, “Lopez’s traits contributed to the character in a hilarious way, and it worked out in the end.”
Kareena Kapoor is about to make debut with 'Jaane Jaan'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan to move from LA to Malibu
Travis Scott was seen attending the same concert where ex Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet engaged in PDA confirming...
Liam Payne’s speeding case is heard earlier this week
Salma Hayek embraces her 'ageless' beauty as she twirled in colourful bikini
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner