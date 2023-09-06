‘Blue Beetle’: George Lopez wasn't the first choice to play Uncle Rudy

George Lopez wasn't the first choice to play Uncle Rudy in Blue Beetle, claimed Phil Boutte.

In a Screen Rant exclusive interview regarding Blue Beetle, Phil Boutte, the concept artist disclosed that the character portraying Jaime Reyes' mentor, a conspiracy theorist (played by Xolo Maridueña), initially had a vastly distinct appearance.

"One of the things that was a surprise for us was George Lopez. Lopez, they had him in mind, but it wasn't initially him," he said.

Phil added that "it was going to be somebody that was skinnier and wiry like an old Mexican rockstar."

Boutte further said that the selection of Lopez for the role came as a surprise. He discussed the team's original concept for the character and acknowledged that Lopez ultimately fit the role well.

His creative collaborator, Mike Uwandi, chimed in to commend Lopez's performance in the role.

The artist added that despite their doubts, “Lopez’s traits contributed to the character in a hilarious way, and it worked out in the end.”

