Meghan Markle in her 'influencer’ era with wild night at Beyonce concert

Meghan Markle, on Monday, made headlines when she was spotted at Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert

Meghan Markle, on Monday, September 4, made headlines when she was spotted at Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert with husband Prince Harry, and an expert thinks the appearance was a calculated one to herald in her ‘influencer’ era.

The Duchess of Sussex grooved to the Renaissance hitmaker’s tunes at her star-studded concert at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, and was even spotted busting out some moves in videos that have since gone viral.

Commenting on Meghan’s body language at the concert, renowned royal watchdog Judi James suggested that Meghan had a ‘practiced’ manner of posing for the cameras at the show.

Talking to Mail Online, James said: “Meghan’s body language seems to have made a huge backflip at the concert to her days of Tig (Meghan’s defunct lifestyle blog) and Suits when she was oozing confidence as a celebrity influencer, with an accent on some rather sexy, flirty and fun-looking traits.”

“Even in this massive celeb group at the Beyoncé concert you can pick out Meghan by the practiced way she works the cameras, not using royal techniques or even posing in an adoring double-act with Harry, but seeming to hold court herself as well as holding her own with A-list women,” James added.

The body language expert further continued: “Her eye expression suggests excitement as she poses at this event and her subtler gestures and signals hint that she’s completely comfortable getting back into the type of upbeat gal-pal poses that she excelled at during her time in Hollywood and Canada.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan’s decision to have a very pubic appearance at a Beyonce concert came amid rumours that she is ready to relaunch her Instagram account, as well as her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down after meeting Prince Harry.