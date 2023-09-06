Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 round begins as Bangladesh put Pakistan to bowl after winning toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam flips the coin in the air with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. — PCB

Pakistan and Bangladesh have kick-started the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023, as the latter won the toss, putting their opponents to bowl first on Wednesday.

Taking place in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, this will be the first match of the Super 4 round, steering the tournament towards its thrilling phase with more exciting matches expected ahead.

In today's match, bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has replaced Mohammad Nawaz in the playing XI.

Nawaz went wicketless in Pakistan's last match against India which remained resultless due to rain. He conceded 55 runs in eight overs against India. Against Nepal, he took one wicket for 13 runs in his two overs.

Faheem last played an ODI earlier last month against Afghanistan. He took two wickets in eight overs.

The rest of the playing remains the same from the last match.

The Babar Azam-led team leads the Asia Cup's points table in Group A with three points and a net run rate of 4.76, while Bangladesh remains second in Group B with two points.

The Green Shirts are playing their third game in the mega cricket event, while today's match will be their second on the home ground.

The tournament's opening match between Pakistan and Nepal was played in Multan, while the blockbuster game between archrivals Pakistan and India, dampened by rain, was played in Palekelle in Sri Lanka.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

More to follow...