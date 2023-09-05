Ashley Park shares her thoughts on diamonds as Pandora’s global brand ambassador

Ashley Park has recently shared her thoughts on diamonds after becoming Pandora’s new global brand ambassador last month.



While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Joy Ride star said, “I know it's cheesy but diamonds are a girl's best friend.”

“They go with everything. You should be able to wear them whenever you want, but it should feel special when you wear them with intention,” continued the 32-year-old.

Praising the jewellery brand, Ashley explained, “As a storyteller and as an artist, what I love so much about Pandora is that they inspire individuals to bring storytelling into what they wear.”

“Every single one of their pieces has such meaningfulness. They have so many collections that feel really timeless and elegant, but also very approachable and wearable for every day,” she pointed out.

Reflecting on her new gig, Ashley stated, “I'm so excited to explore other avenues of myself and to keep learning, growing and to surprise people — and myself — with what I have to offer.”

The Only Murders in the Building star recalled one incident related to Pandora brand, saying, “My dad got me and my sister Pandora bracelets when I was about to go to middle school and she was still in elementary school.”

“It’s exciting that this company is really trying to empower people to figure out their own style. I love that there's so much variety and creativity,” she noted.

Ashley added, “Jewelry can really be about communion and memories. I really think that feeling empowered by what you buy, what you put on your body and what you present to the world is definitely important.”