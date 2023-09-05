Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan bare striking resemblance to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita in new snaps

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan look eerily similar to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan left fans in aww after sharing adorable photos of herself posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the Gaslight actress shared a carousel of photos smiling happily into the camera while Ibrahim posed.

In the other photos, the actress could be seen putting a goofy face as she made silly faces for the camera.

Besides the duo's stylish photos, the Kedarnath star was seen putting on a fashionable display as she looked stylish in a pink jumpsuit while Ibrahim wore a black shirt.

Flocking to the comments, many users pointed out how the sibling duo bared a striking resemblance to their parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

"Wow the resemblance to their parents," one user pointed out.

"You guys are duplicate of your mom n dad," another mentioned.

"He's insanely scanned copy of Saif," another said of Ibrahim's resemblance to Saif.

"Another version of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh," a fourth opined.

Take a look:







