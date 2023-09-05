Tom Brady and Irina Shayk remain 'Romantically Involved' Post-Bradley Cooper's trip

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's love story thrives amid Bradley Cooper's Italian getaway.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's relationship has shown no signs of slowing down.

Despite Irina's recent cozy reunion with her ex, Bradley Cooper, during a family vacation to Italy with their six-year-old daughter, Lea, it appears that the supermodel and the legendary quarterback are very much still an item.



A source close to the couple spilled the beans to TMZ, confirming that Tom and Irina are "continuing to date" and remain "romantically involved."

This revelation comes on the heels of Irina Shayk's eyebrow-raising Instagram post just a week ago, featuring a shirtless Bradley Cooper lounging on a kayak near the shoreline.

The Star Is Born actor and director was captured basking in the sun, clad only in black shorts.

While Shayk and Cooper parted ways in 2019 after more than four years together, their journey as co-parents continues.

Even though their romantic relationship has evolved, their commitment to providing the best for their little girl, Lea, remains unwavering.

The intriguing love story between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk ignited when they were first romantically linked after reportedly hitting it off at a mutual friend's wedding on the stunning Italian island of Sardinia in June.

Reports from Page Six initially suggested that the supermodel had "thrown herself" at the seven-time Super Bowl champion during the lavish nuptials of billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad.

However, a representative for Shayk swiftly dispelled those claims, branding the description as "totally fictional."



