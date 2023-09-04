Balochistan’s first-ever woman SSP takes charge

SSP Faryal Fareed. — X/@FareedFaryal

Female police officer Faryal Fareed, who was appointed as Balochistan's first-ever lady senior superintendent of police (SSP) last week, took charge of the post on Monday in the Jaffarabad police office.



It is for the first time in the province's history, that a lady cop was deputed to such a position in the police service.

Hailing from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faryal was appointed as Jaffarabad SSP on September 1.

The officer received a warm welcome by the police party present at the Jaffarabad district police office on her first day of duty. The first thing SSP Faryal did after taking the charge was summoning her subordinate police officers and cops in the district for a meeting.

The district where the lady SSP has been deputed is a bordering area of the province and maintaining law and order on the National Highway has always been a challenge.

It may be noted that SSP Faryal was also the first lady police officer in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to be awarded the “Sword of Honour”.

She was given the honour in 2018 when she served as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for achieving an overall best performance during the training period at the National Police Academy.

Her husband, Dr Sami Malik, is also affiliated with the police force and was deputed as Naseerabad SSP with Faryal's deputation as the Jaffarabad SSP.