Joe Jonas emerges wearing wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is seeking comfort with his brothers as split rumours with his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, are circulating.

Following the news of Joe, 34, retaining a divorce lawyer, the musician took to his Instagram to share a photo of him sitting by a sunset with brothers, Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, while also wearing his wedding band.

The picture was also shared by the official Jonas Brothers IG handle in honour of the holiday weekend.

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” the caption read. “This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

The DNCE frontman and Jonas Brothers vocalist married the Game of Thrones alum, 37, in 2019 with two weddings, one in Las Vegas and one in France. The couple shares two daughters together.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the couple was headed for a divorce after the musician had his team meet with two Los Angeles-area divorce lawyers. People Magazine reported a similar news claiming that he has retained a divorce lawyer.

While either of them hasn't confirmed the news, Joe was spotted wearing his wedding ring during his concert in Texas on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Joe is “exploring the best options for his future” while he is contemplating his divorce.

Per TMZ, the pair had been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship for six months. Over the past three months, Joe has reportedly been caring for their young kids “pretty much all of the time” despite being on tour.

