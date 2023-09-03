Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ get ‘extended’ ovation as Bernstein family do THIS

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ got an extended salute and ovation at its premiere.



Bradley Cooper is back to the Lido with Maestro five years after his triumphant A Star is Born had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

However, because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the director and star are only there in spirit.

That didn't stop the audience from applauding for nearly 10 minutes during the Sala Grande screening of the movie on the great conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan).

Members of Bernstein's family continued the beat after the movie premiere.

The focus of Cooper's second film, Maestro, which was directed after A Star Is Born, is Bernstein's marriage to Felicia, who is portrayed by Carey Mulligan.

Maestro, which will stream on Netflix after its premieres at the Venice and New York Film Festivals, has encountered some criticism about prosthetics, which makeup artist Kazu Hiro addressed during the film's Venice press conference today.

Pete Hammond, a Deadline critic called Maestro “a complex story of a man who can’t quite define the intersection of his art and personal life but seems to thrive on the ambiguity, a bigger than life and towering personality not at all sugar-coated in this compelling take.”