Weather update: Karachi to remain partly cloudy, light rain expected today

A view of Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File

Karachi is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday.

The weather forecast department added that in the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was 26.9°C, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to reach between 31°C and 33°C in the port city today.

“The current humidity level in Karachi is 62%,” PMD said adding that winds were blowing from the southwest at a speed of 20 to 30km/h.



Moreover, while mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours, rain and wind with thundershowers are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This morning, temperatures in Islamabad and Peshawar were recorded at 25°C, Lahore and Karachi at 28°C, Quetta at 23°C, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad at 20°C and Murree recorded a temperature of 16°C.