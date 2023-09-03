Jimmy Buffet dies at his home due to skin cancer

The cause of Jimmy Buffett's demise has been officially announced.



According to an official obituary for the celebrity published on his website, Buffett passed away at his Sag Harbour, New York, home on Friday at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer four years earlier.

Merkel cell carcinoma is an uncommon and dangerous kind of skin cancer that frequently manifests as "red, shiny nodules on the face, hands, and neck," according to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

According to his obituary, Buffett continued to perform while receiving cancer treatments. His most recent performance was in July on an unexpected trip to Rhode Island.

The Margaritaville singer is left by his wife of 46 years, Jane; his daughters Savannah and Sarah; his son Cameron; two sisters Laurie and Lucy; his grandson Marley; and his "devoted pack of dogs," Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax, and Kody. He also leaves behind his granddaughter Marley.

Buffett's family is requesting that instead of flowers, people donate to Jimmy Buffett's Singing for Change Foundation, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, or MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

It has been officially confirmed that Buffett passed away on Friday evening in the presence of his loved ones, as stated in the message posted on his social media and website on Saturday.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the statement — which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat — read.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement concluded.

It is imperative to note that in the months before his demise, Buffett had to cancel or postpone a number of his shows due to health issues. It should also be known that his highly anticipated album, Equal Strain on All Parts, was scheduled for release later this year.