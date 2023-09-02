Royal family makes big announcement after Meghan Markle Prince, Harry's LA stunt

The royal family has shared new pictures of King Charles and Queen Camilla with interesting details after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprising appearance at Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles.

Queen Camilla and King Charles stepped out for the first time in the new King's tartan as they visited Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a short distance from his summer residence at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

Royal family turned to official social media account to share brand new pictures of the couple, announcing: "At the Braemar Gathering, His Majesty has stepped out for the first time in the new King Charles III tartan…"

They added in the caption: "The green, blue and red tartan has been designed in recognition of The King’s strong support in preserving the tradition of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans."

King Charles and Camilla, who made their first public appearance since Harry's "The Heart of Invictus" were all smiles and in high spirits as they joined the Highland crowds at the annual Braemar Gathering, seemingly shunning Meghan and Harry's LA stunt.



The King's tartan, named after the monarch, is green, blue and red and was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the coronation.

It's being claimed that the monarch traditionally becomes chief of the gathering, although the 74-year-old Charles has not yet been announced as such.



The royal family shred the details about it by a separate post on Instagram.

They said: "It's designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority and woven by Lochcarron of Scotland, the new King Charles III tartan is based on the Balmoral tartan sett, which dates from c.1850 and continues to be worn by The King and members of the Royal Family today.



"Earlier this year, The King and Queen popped into Lochcarron’s mill to see how production of the new tartan was coming along. Their Majesties had a closer look at Lochcarron’s self-pioneered Scottish Wool and the adaptations made to modern technology, allowing historic details to be recreated."