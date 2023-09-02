Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire dad of Princess Diana’s partner Dodi, dead at 94

Mohamed Al-Fayed, who was the father of Princess Diana’s partner at the time of her death, Dodi, died at the age of 94.

His family issued a statement via Fullham FC on Friday, “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.”

Al-Fayed was known as the outspoken billionaire Egyptian business tycoon, who transformed the British Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club. He also owned a number of lavish establishments after arriving in the UK in the 1970s, and also owned the storied Ritz Hotel in Paris for four decades, via CNN.

The billionaire also waged a war against the British Royals after his first son Dodi, whom he shared with his first wife, Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi (the aunt of slain political journalist Jamal Khashoggi), died in the fatal car crash in 1997.

Dodi had met Diana through his work with his father at Harrods, which she frequented. After her split from Dr Hasnat Khan in the summer of 1997, Dodi invited Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to vacation with his family in the south of France.

The relationship had lasted merely 30 days having met the unfortunate crash. However, Al-Fayed had insisted that the accident had been a murder and remained scornful towards the Royals.

He also financially supported a 2011 documentary, Unlawful Killing, that presented his version of events. The film was never formally released due to the potential for libel suits.