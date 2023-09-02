India v Pakistan: Last five matches between arch-rivals

An undated file photo from a match between India and Pakistan. — ICC

As cricket fans from around the world turn their eyes to the screens in anticipation of the much-hyped Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, here's an overview of the last five matches between the two sides.

1. T20 World Cup group stage match, Melbourne (23 October, 2022)

An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

R Ashwin hugs Virat Kohli after hitting the winning run off the final ball in the nerve-wracking game on October 23, 2022. — AFP

The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero.

It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase. However, they got over the line courtesy Kohli's brilliance.

2. India v Pakistan: Asia Cup Super Four, Dubai (4 September, 2022)

The two sides clashed merely a week after their enthralling encounter in the group stages, and ended up producing another cracker of a contest. However, this time, it was Pakistan's chance to shine, as they managed to overcome a resilient India in a close encounter.

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the thrilling match in Dubai on September 2023. — AFP

Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan were the keys to success for Pakistan as the two batters scored a match-winning 71-runs partnership for their team.

The dramatic Pakistan vs India match ended with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring last two runs which became tough after Asif was dismissed on an LBW of Arshdeep Singh on the third last delivery of 20th over.

India got off to a bright start after being put in to bat. The openers Rohit and Rahul shed their usual conservative approach, and went for the attack. Together the duo added 54 runs in the first five overs, attacking Naseem with particular severity. His opening spell went for 25 runs.

However, as Rohit and Rahul fell in successive overs to Rauf and Shadab Khan respectively, India’s scoring rate was stifled.

Both sides suffered hiccups in the final overs, but Pakistan prevailed courtesy of an aggressive finish from Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah.

3. India v Pakistan: Asia Cup group stage match, Dubai (28 August, 2022)

Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball to lead India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-over T20 thriller in the last Asia Cup.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare.

Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match as they bowled out Pakistan for 147.

Pandya, who returned figures of 3-25 with his medium-pace bowling, then stood calm to hit the winning six in a tense chase in the six-nation tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja goes for a pull shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP

India, who lost their previous match with to Pakistan by 10 wickets in last year's T20 World Cup at the same venue, improved their win-loss record to 8-2 against the arch-rivals in Virat Kohli's 100th T20 international.

Moreover, this match was the debut game for pacer Naseem Shah, who stood out for Pakistan with figures of 2-27 but a foot injury in the last few overs had him limping as India took control with the right-left batting pair of Pandya and Jadeja.

4. India v Pakistan: T20 World Cup group stage match, Dubai (24 October 2021)

Babar's men scripting a memorable win over India at the Dubai International Stadium — their first-ever in a World Cup match.

Shaheen unplayable opening spell took the wickets of Rohit and Rahul with two rippers, and, while Kohli and Rishabh Pant's partnership held India's innings together, the rest of the batting failed as India stumbled their way to 151/7 in 20 overs.

Caption: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes off after nabbing Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck during the match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan, however, romped their way to the target with all 10 wickets to spare. The opening pair of Babar and Rizwan was in cruise control throughout the innings as they stitched an unbeaten 152-run partnership to register a famous win over India.

5. India v Pakistan: Cricket World Cup group stage match, Manchester (16 June, 2019)

The two teams clashed on the biggest stage amidst pomp and pageantry but the clash failed to live up to its lofty expectations as India got the better of Pakistan in a rather one-sided contest.

With a hundred and a fifty in the previous games of the tournament, Rohit was in the mood against Pakistan and put on a clinic with the bat in hand. The bowlers were all at sea at the star India batter and found it impossible to breach the fort as Rohit smashed a 113-ball 140.

Caption: Mohammad Amir (2R) and teammate Babar Azam (R) speak with India's captain Virat Kohli (C) and India's Vijay Shankar (L) as they walk back to the pavilion as rain stops play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England.

Half-centuries from Rahul and Kohli propelled India to a massive score, setting Pakistan a daunting target of 337.

After losing the early wicket of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar and Babar steadied the ship and were starting to look dangerous with their century partnership. It took a special delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to breach Babar's defence, which turned out to be a turning point in the game.

Wickets fell in heaps thereafter and Pakistan, chasing 302 in 40 overs in a rain-reduced game, only managed to 212/6 as India extended their unbeaten run in the 50-over World Cup against their arch-rivals to 7-0.