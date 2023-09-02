Sarah Ferguson gives heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana as Royals remain silent

Sarah Ferguson gives heartfelt tribute to ‘dearest friend’ Princess Diana as Royals remain silent

As the Royal remains silent on Princess Diana’s 26th death anniversary, Sarah Ferguson took a moment to remember her former sister-in-law.

Diana died in a fatal car crash in Paris as the age of 36 on August 31, 1997, which also killed her partner at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.

The Duchess of York, 63, who was married to King Charles’ younger brother, Andrew, took to Instagram during the wee hours of Saturday morning to share a sweet tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

Fergie had shared an image of the two together with a simple caption that read, “We miss you each day dearest friend.”

The co-host of Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer at a routine screening and underwent surgery, single mastectomy, and has been recovering from it this summer.

A day before the anniversary, Fergie talked about how she was always ‘compared’ to Diana on her podcast, revealing how she felt insecure about herself. However, following the surgery this year, she feels to be in a ‘more confident place.’

Fergie previously revealed that she and Diana were actually related. “I really miss Diana. I loved her so much,” Fergie told Harper’s Bazaar in 2007.

“Diana was one of the quickest wits I knew; nobody made me laugh like her. But because we were like siblings — actually, we were fourth cousins and our mothers, who went to school together, were also best friends — we rowed.”