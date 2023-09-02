Miley Cyrus fondly looks back at decade-long romance with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years

Miley Cyrus is reminiscing about the better parts of her life.

In a new video for her Used to Be Young series on TikTok, the 30-year-old singer looked back at her first meeting with Liam Hemsworth, whom she’d go on to marry after a tumultuous romance.

The couple first met after starring together in a coming-of-age drama, The Last Song, based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks.

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana,” she shared. “Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie.”

The Jolene singer revealed the Hunger Games star was chosen out of a pool from thousands, owing to his “undeniable chemistry” with her.



“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life,” Cyrus explained.

“That was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship,” she mused.

After their fateful meeting on the set of their film, Miley and Liam made their red carpet debut at the 2010 Oscar as a couple, however, they broke up by the end of the year.

The pair reconciled only months later, and announced their engagement in May 2011, before calling it off two years later.

Miley and Liam reconciled once more in 2015 and confirmed that they had tied a knot in 2018. However, they separated from each other only a year later and filed for divorce.