Mads Mikkelsen makes memorable appearance for 'Bastarden' premiere amid SAG-AFTRA

Mads Mikkelsen's arrival at Venice Film Festival amid SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Mads Mikkelsen made a memorable but brief appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday for the premiere of his latest movie, Bastarden (The Promised Land).

The red carpet event saw a scarcity of American and British stars, who chose to stay away due to concerns about breaching the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.



Mikkelsen exuded suave charm in a white tuxedo jacket paired with smart black trousers.

He completed the look with a crisp white shirt and a matching dickie bow, standing out as one of the few famous faces in attendance alongside his co-stars.

The historical drama, Bastarden, features the Hannibal actor in the role of Ludvig Kahlen, a character who defies his humble origins to attain the rank of captain and earn military accolades in mid-18th-century Denmark.

This year, the festival's red carpet is notably less star-studded, with only a handful of independent productions granted permission to feature their stars.

Venice organizers confirmed on Monday that Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain are among the select few who will still make appearances at the festival.

Variety reports that a specific list of films premiering at Venice has obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers, as they are considered independent productions not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).



