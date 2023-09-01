Pak vs Ind: Calls grow to rest Fakhar Zaman against India

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the third ODI match with Afghanistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. —Agencies

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has failed to live up to expectations in his last few matches and could not score a fifty in his last seven ODI innings, sparking debate over his inclusion in the final XI against India on September 2.

The opening batter has scored just 139 runs in his last seven outings with 33 being the highest.

Pakistan and India will lock horns in the highly-anticipated clash of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The green shirts began their campaign on a high with a massive 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday in Multan and are now preparing for the high-voltage match against arch-rivals India who will be playing their first game of the tournament.

The Men in Green are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup after their convincing win against Nepal but experts and fans have raised questions over Zaman’s performance and urged the team management to look for other options.

On Wednesday, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that Zaman should be dropped from the lineup for the match against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

"The big problem is Fakhar Zaman. He is an unorthodox hitter, but when someone like that gets out of form, it takes some time to find solutions on the drawing board. He's a bottom-handed player, plays on the leg-side but somehow he adjusts with that and scores," Raja said on his YouTube channel after the match between Pakistan and Nepal.

"He played three matches against Afghanistan and couldn't make a mark as well. His body language is suffering, and Pakistan need an in-form opener. If Imam also gets dismissed cheaply, it creates pressure. Pakistan need to assess Fakhar. I believe they should rest him, give him some time out. Sidelining him is better for him as well as the Pakistan side. He's a good player, Pakistan has given him chances. But against India, with the form that he has, that chance is not worth being taken," he further added.