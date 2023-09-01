Anderson Cooper recalls 'mortifying' times onstage with Madonna

Anderson Cooper remembers a period when he indulged in his wilder side.



He discussed the historic 2015 moment when he danced with Madonna onstage during an appearance on his friend Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera Sirius XM podcast.

“That I choose to forget. I’m mortified,” Cooper, 56, recalled. “I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don’t love the video that exists of it, the reality.”

Cooper was invited onstage for a humorous moment in 2015 while the Vogue singer was performing with Rebel Heart at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre. Madonna, 65, spanked and humped him playfully while singing Unapologetic Bitch, and admirers recorded the entire event on camera.

The CNN host added he "didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying."

He was equally as impressed with Madonna's stage presence.

"We all watch people perform at these stages and they make it look like it’s all so natural and normal,” he said. "Even the way they’re like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I’m like, ‘I don’t, do I skip?'"

He revealed what were his thoughts when Madonna danced on him, and made him wait onstage so she could give him a banana.

"All of a sudden you find yourself like you’re standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she like pushed me over and humped me. Which I didn’t expect it all," he said.

“So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana," he added. "I don’t know. To this day, I don’t know what happened."

Cooper and Madonna have a long history of friendship. Cooper and Madonna shared an on-stage kiss while she gave him the Vito Russo Award at the 2013 GLAAD Awards. Then, during Billboard's Woman of the Year celebration in 2016, he introduced her as the guest of honour.