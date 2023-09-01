Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie to snub royal roots 'when he grows up'

file footage

Prince Harry is weighing on his son Prince Archie’s aspirations for the future.



In a newly-released Netflix docu-series, Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex revealed his eldest child, 4, is passionate about pursuing multiple professions when he grows up.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, some days it's a pilot,” he shared during a speech at the Games in The Hague last April.

The former royal went on to explain that his freedom to let him choose his route for the future comes in tandem with valuable advice.

“But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it's your character that matters most,” he continued.

“And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you."

Archie’s penchant for aerial profession could have been influenced by his father’s own career, who served as a pilot for a while in the British Army, after passing his training to become an Army Air Corps.

Harry was also an Apache helicopter commander in 2013 and served as a co-pilot gunner during his five-month tour in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex’s latest Netflix project, Heart of Invictus was released on Aug. 30, featuring his stint with athletes of the Invictus Games for the 2020 game.

The entrepreneur launched Invictus Games in 2014 to offer injured service personnel and veterans another shot at life.