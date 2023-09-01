Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard, Carle Radke call off engagement

Carle Radke and Linday Hubbard got engaged last summer

Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke have decided to pull the plug on their engagement, only months shy away from their wedding.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, revealing the whole debacle was filmed for the next season of Summer House.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding,” they shared. “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.”

Hubbard enjoyed her garden party-themed bridal shower only weeks ago at Moxy East Village’s Cathédrale in New York City.

Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Samantha Feher, Daniella Olivera, and Gabby Prescod were among the television personality’s Summer House co-stars in attendance.

Gushing about her coterie, Hubbard gushed to People: "I have such an amazing group of girlfriends that were not going to let me get away without having a bridal shower.”

Hubbard and Radke first announced their engagement in August 2022 via Instagram. "YOOOOOOO #AThousandTimesYes," the couple wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of heartwarming photos from the soiree.