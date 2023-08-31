Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fail to beat royal family's style icon Princess Diana

It’s been 26 years since Princess Diana, the glamorous mother of Princes William and Harry, died at the age of 36 in Paris car crash on August 31 in 1997.

Now, all eyes are on Harry and William's wives, who Diana never met as the two royals married two Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, both from two different upbringings, years after enduring their mother’s tragic loss.

Princess Diana simply proved to be influential in both her humanitarian work and personal style

Though some royal fans and historians have compared Kate and Meghan to William and Harry's glamorous mother, but they have seemingly failed to get the same success which the "People’s Princess" had in her brief life.

There's no doubt at all that the Duchess of Sussex and Princes of Wales have taken inspiration from their late mother-in-law over the years.



Princess Diana's best fashion moments

And, of course, on many occasions, they appear to follow in the late Princess, but it seems as they still need to learn from her lifestyle, people-friendly nature that made her famous among her people.

"I’m sure if a poll were taken today, Diana would easily rank as the most popular royal of all time," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.



Princess Diana always ranks as the most popular royal of all time

"Had Diana not entered the picture when she did, I can’t imagine that we would care half as much about the royal family. She breathed new life into what was becoming a musty and outdated monarchy, and continues to even today," he added.



"I think Diana would be thrilled that her sons fell in love with and married two dynamic and fascinating young women," Christopher shared.

"Kate is a no-brainer – she fulfills every wish Diana might have had for a daughter-in-law destined to become queen. I think Diana initially would have been happy with Meghan as well, identifying strongly with the divorced biracial American actress as a fellow outsider," the expert claimed.



Princess Diana was one of the most popular British royal figures. Her tragic death led to a huge outpouring of grief not only among the British people but among people around the world too.

Diana had married Charles, then heir to the British Throne, on July 29, 1981. Her marriage ended in a divorce in 1996.

Prince William and Harry's mother is still remembered for her global humanitarian efforts to ease the people's sufferings.

Diana was the first lady who tried to modernise the royal family as she transformed herself into a style icon during the ‘80s and ‘90s. She was once called "Shy Di" for her quiet demeanor.

The late Princess, who was also considered Queen Elizabeth's favourite daughter-in-law, made her mark with couture, which consisted of Chanel suits, Versace evening gowns and Dior handbags. She simply proved to be influential in both her humanitarian work and personal style.

